Hotel For Plants In London

In London, people can drop off plants at a "hotel" to take care of them while they are on vacation.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Leaving on vacation means finding someone to take care of the dog, collect your mail. But what about your plants? A well-meaning neighbor might forget to water them one day, so why not treat your plants to a vacation too? The online store Patch has opened the Patch Plant Hotel in London. There, your leafy friends will get the five-star treatment - plant food and drinks all included, even spa treatments - which is great, but still doesn't help me figure out how to keep the plants alive when I am home.

