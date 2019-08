'Jaws' Shark Gets A Facelift From movie royalty to a junkyard to the world's preeminent movie museum — the last replica shark from the classic Jaws has been salvaged, restored and is as terrifying as ever.

'Jaws' Shark Gets A Facelift Movies 'Jaws' Shark Gets A Facelift 'Jaws' Shark Gets A Facelift Audio will be available later today. From movie royalty to a junkyard to the world's preeminent movie museum — the last replica shark from the classic Jaws has been salvaged, restored and is as terrifying as ever. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor