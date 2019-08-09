The News Roundup for August 9, 2019

It was a tragic start to the week in the U.S., with mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton as well as another bloody weekend of gun violence in Chicago.

As the nation reeled from the weekend's violence, some implicated President Trump after the El Paso shooter posted a manifesto echoing the president's rhetoric on an "invasion" of immigrants from Latin America.

In Mississippi on Wednesday, federal immigration officials arrested approximately 680 workers at several food plants on suspicion of being undocumented ⁠— the largest single-state immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history.

Around the world, India dramatically restricted the special rights long accorded to the semi-autonomous state of Kashmir. The move provoked backlash in neighboring Pakistan, which also claims part of Kashmir, and prompted concerns of a threat of war.

And two more important resignations reshaped the Trump administration's senior foreign policy resources. Former Utah Governor John Huntsman, an experienced diplomat, announced he will step down as ambassador to Russia, while Sue Gordon, the deputy director of national intelligence, is on the way out as well.

We discussed domestic news with Maria Hinojosa, anchor and executive producer of NPR's Latino USA, Vice News senior political reporter Daniel Newhauser, and Matthew Continetti, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon. Reid Wilson, national correspondent for The Hill, also called in from the Iowa State Fair.

We were joined in the international hour by Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief for the BBC, Vox's foreign editor Jennifer Williams, and Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs writer at The Washington Post.