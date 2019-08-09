Weekly Wrap: Violence Against Latinos, Angry Online Men, Victoria's Secret's Future

Americans continue to wrap their heads around last week's two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Our panel examines two big threads behind those shootings: the history of violence against Latinos in the U.S. as well as websites where men often share violent views and hateful rhetoric. Plus, Victoria's Secret announced the hire of its first transgender model this week, but does the company still have the cultural cache to carry itself through an ongoing business downturn? Guest host Julia Furlan is joined by Tanzina Vega, host of WNYC's 'The Takeaway,' and BuzzFeed News senior reporter Ryan Broderick.

