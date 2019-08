Maple Tree Cancer Alliance Employees Try To Cope After Dayton Shooting Several Maple Tree Cancer Alliance employees were out on the town in Dayton last week to celebrate an intern's hiring. Now they're trying to cope with the intern's death in Saturday's mass shooting.

Several Maple Tree Cancer Alliance employees were out on the town in Dayton last week to celebrate an intern's hiring. Now they're trying to cope with the intern's death in Saturday's mass shooting.