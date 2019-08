These Twins Were Reunited After Being Separated Under China's One Child Policy NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Barbara Demick about how she helped reunite a girl who was stolen from her mother with her twin and family in China.

These Twins Were Reunited After Being Separated Under China's One Child Policy Asia These Twins Were Reunited After Being Separated Under China's One Child Policy These Twins Were Reunited After Being Separated Under China's One Child Policy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Barbara Demick about how she helped reunite a girl who was stolen from her mother with her twin and family in China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor