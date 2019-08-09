Episode 932: Deep Learning With The Elephants

Elephants are being killed at such an alarming rate in some countries, they could go extinct in fewer than 10 years.

Counting elephants helps scientists know where and when they're being killed. Despite elephants' massive size, they are hard to spot in the rainforest.

One team of scientists is trying something different. If they can't see them, why not listen for them? They quickly ran into a quintessential modern problem: they could collect data faster than they could make sense of it. That's when they turned to the buzziest of all Silicon Valley ideas: the neural network. Can artificial intelligence save the elephant?

