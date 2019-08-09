Accessibility links
Episode 932: Deep Learning With The Elephants : Planet Money Elephants are in danger. Counting them is crucial to saving them. But they're hard to see in the rainforest. So scientists are enlisting the help of AI technology.
Episode 932: Deep Learning With The Elephants

Planet Money

An African forest elephant in Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of the Congo. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty hide caption

An African forest elephant in Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of the Congo.

Elephants are being killed at such an alarming rate in some countries, they could go extinct in fewer than 10 years.

Counting elephants helps scientists know where and when they're being killed. Despite elephants' massive size, they are hard to spot in the rainforest.

One team of scientists is trying something different. If they can't see them, why not listen for them? They quickly ran into a quintessential modern problem: they could collect data faster than they could make sense of it. That's when they turned to the buzziest of all Silicon Valley ideas: the neural network. Can artificial intelligence save the elephant?

Music: "We Float Remote"," Hiballin" and "You Got Me Started."

