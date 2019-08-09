Serial Entrepreneur: Marcia Kilgore

Enlarge this image Phuong Nguyen for NPR Phuong Nguyen for NPR

After high school, Marcia Kilgore moved to New York City with $300 in her pocket and no real plan.

One step at a time, she became a successful serial entrepreneur. First, she used her high school bodybuilding experience to find work as a personal trainer.

Then she taught herself to give facials, and eventually started her own spa and skincare line, Bliss.

The spa became so popular that it was booked months in advance with a list of celebrity clientele.

After selling her shares in Bliss, Marcia went on to start four new successful companies: Soap & Glory, FitFlop, Soaper Duper, and Beauty Pie.

How You Built That

We check back with Emma Cohen, who explains how she helped develop and market The Final Straw, a collapsible metal drinking straw.