Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Henry Winkler On Twinklers

Enlarge this image Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Some actors will forever be associated with one iconic role and that's certainly true of Henry Winkler. His performance as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO's show Barry is so amazing that for the rest of his life, people will be calling out when they see him, "Hey! It's the Gene!"

We've invited Winkler to play a game called "Oooh, look at the twinklers!" Three questions about stars. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.