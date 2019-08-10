Accessibility links
Henry Winkler Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' We've invited Winkler — who played Fonzie on Happy Days, and more recently Gene Cousineau on HBO's Barry — to play a game called "Oooh, look at the twinklers!" Three questions about stars.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Henry Winkler On Twinklers

Listen · 10:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/749692259/750135755" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Henry Winkler On Twinklers

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Henry Winkler On Twinklers

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Henry Winkler On Twinklers

Listen · 10:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/749692259/750135755" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Henry Winkler attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Enlarge this image
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Henry Winkler attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Some actors will forever be associated with one iconic role and that's certainly true of Henry Winkler. His performance as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO's show Barry is so amazing that for the rest of his life, people will be calling out when they see him, "Hey! It's the Gene!"

We've invited Winkler to play a game called "Oooh, look at the twinklers!" Three questions about stars. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!