Inside Saudi Arabia's Disinformation Campaign A new investigation finds that Saudi Arabia is behind a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting its enemies. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks to the report's researcher of Bellingcat.

Inside Saudi Arabia's Disinformation Campaign Technology Inside Saudi Arabia's Disinformation Campaign Inside Saudi Arabia's Disinformation Campaign Audio will be available later today. A new investigation finds that Saudi Arabia is behind a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting its enemies. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks to the report's researcher of Bellingcat. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor