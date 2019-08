Former NFL Player Chris Borland Asks Catholic Church To Take Stand On Gun Control Former NFL player Chris Borland grew up Catholic in Dayton. He talks with host Sacha Pfeiffer about his call for the church to take a stronger stand for gun control and against white supremacy.

