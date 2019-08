Chicago Inmates Compete In Online Chess Inmates from the Cook County jail in Chicago just competed in the first international online chess tournament of its kind. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with their coach, Mikhail Korenman.

Chicago Inmates Compete In Online Chess National Chicago Inmates Compete In Online Chess Chicago Inmates Compete In Online Chess Audio will be available later today. Inmates from the Cook County jail in Chicago just competed in the first international online chess tournament of its kind. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with their coach, Mikhail Korenman. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor