The Lasting Impact Of 'Dora The Explorer' Dora the Explorer, the first Nickelodeon show to feature a Latino character as a protagonist, helped the rise of multicultural children's programming in the U.S. This weekend it hits the big screen.

The Lasting Impact Of 'Dora The Explorer' Television The Lasting Impact Of 'Dora The Explorer' The Lasting Impact Of 'Dora The Explorer' Audio will be available later today. Dora the Explorer, the first Nickelodeon show to feature a Latino character as a protagonist, helped the rise of multicultural children's programming in the U.S. This weekend it hits the big screen. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor