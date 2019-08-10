Limericks

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

(CHEERING)

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

BENJAMIN FIFE: Hi, Peter. This is Benjamin Fife.

SAGAL: Benjamin Fife - that is a very cool name. Where are you calling from?

FIFE: I'm calling from Blackfoot, Idaho.

SAGAL: Blackfoot - oh, wow, Idaho. I've never been to that part of Idaho. Is it as beautiful as I have been told?

FIFE: You know, it's kind of normal.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Way to sell your hometown, dude.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, welcome to the show, Ben. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you'll be a winner. You ready to play?

FIFE: Sure.

SAGAL: All right. Well, then let's do it. Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: Like a cane, it'll help when legs fail, right? You never see dogs or cats flail. This appendage or limb also helps at the gym. I prevail with my new robot...

FIFE: Tail.

SAGAL: Tail...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes. A company in Japan...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Has developed a strap-on smart tail designed to stabilize the elderly by helping maintain their balance.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You think your aunt is dangerous now, wait till she becomes Doctor Octopus with that thing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the idea is, like, these tails' movements and strategic weight act as a counterbalance to prevent falls. Sleek, metal design makes you look terrifying.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's tough to imagine the way this conversation would go with your loved ones. Grandma, we've all been talking, and we all think it's time for you to have a tail.

(LAUGHTER)

HARI KONDABOLU: What if you fell forward, though?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Like, if you fall - if you faint in that way, then that tail's not...

SAGAL: Well, if you fall forward, the tail will whip around in the air really cool.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And that'll be great.

KONDABOLU: If that tail was on the front, that'd be really funny.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here's your next limerick.

KURTIS: In the cheap airline seat where I sat, I was strafed by a twice-airborne rat. When vampires fret, they need comforting pets, so I'm sharing this flight with a...

FIFE: Bat.

SAGAL: A bat...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes. A Newark-bound Spirit Airlines flight...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The flight was thrown into a frenzy when a bat started flying around the cabin. Of course, the bat wanted to go to New Jersey.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Everyone was afraid of the bat until they realized that on Spirit, that's your in-flight meal.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If you catch it, it's free.

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: Wait. It was an emotional support bat.

SAGAL: No, it was just a bat...

HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...That got on the plane. Somehow, the bat got on the plane and they didn't find it until they took off. And all of a sudden, this bat's flying around in the cabin.

KONDABOLU: What a lazy bat. It can fly, and it's, like, eh. I'm that bat. I'll get on a plane. I don't feel like doing it today.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: A plane is basically a Segway for a flying animal, essentially.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: I could do this. But why, though?

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: When I milked her, the cow gave a shudder. My milkmaid heart started to flutter. I tugged it. It said moo. And I said I do. My beau put a ring on her...

FIFE: (Laughter).

(LAUGHTER)

FIFE: Udder.

SAGAL: Udder.

KURTIS: Udder.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A dairy farmer in Singapore made headlines around the world for proposing to his girlfriend by slipping a ring around her cow's udder so she'd be surprised when she went to milk it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We don't know yet if the woman said yes. But what we do know is technically, the farmer is now engaged to the cow.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Put the ring on, that's what happened. Which is pointless. Everybody knew he was already getting the milk for free.

(GROANING)

KONDABOLU: So he had to get it on the udder.

HONG: That's...

SAGAL: Yeah.

HONG: That's the gross part.

SAGAL: Yeah. When you think about it, I mean, a ring and an udder - it sounds crazy, but it's just a kind of nipple ring.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Ben do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Ben was perfect. Ben, you're great.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Ben. Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks so much for playing.

FIFE: Thank you.

SAGAL: Take care.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SINGLE LADIES (PUT A RING ON IT)")

BEYONCE: (Singing) If you like it, then you should have put a ring on it. If you like it, then you should have put a ring on it. Don't be mad once you see...

