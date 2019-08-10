Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that nobody's using SoulCycle, what will be the next big exercise trend.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, after SoulCycle, what will be the next big exercise craze? - Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Every time your local radio station has a pledge drive, run around the block when they ask you for money. You might lose NPR, but you'll definitely lose some weight.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Counting all the Democrats running for president - it's exhausting. It's a huge number.

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Simply jumping to conclusions.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.