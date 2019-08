El Paso Mass Shooting Meant To Galvanize Other White Nationalists Domestic extremism researchers say the manifesto linked to the El Paso shooter is intended as a call to arms to other white nationalists. Such explicit calls for violence are becoming more common.

El Paso Mass Shooting Meant To Galvanize Other White Nationalists

Domestic extremism researchers say the manifesto linked to the El Paso shooter is intended as a call to arms to other white nationalists. Such explicit calls for violence are becoming more common.