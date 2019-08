Ex-Google Employee Leaves Company With Some Parental Policy Advice NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Cristina Tcheyan about her decision to leave her job at Google to raise her children — and how companies can be more supportive of working parents.

Ex-Google Employee Leaves Company With Some Parental Policy Advice Business Ex-Google Employee Leaves Company With Some Parental Policy Advice Ex-Google Employee Leaves Company With Some Parental Policy Advice Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Cristina Tcheyan about her decision to leave her job at Google to raise her children — and how companies can be more supportive of working parents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor