Sunday Puzzle: Cut And Paste

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar phrase in the form of ___ and ___ in which the first word starts with the letter C. I'll give you the last word of the phrase, you tell me the missing first word.

Example: PASTE --> CUT

1. MOUSE

2. ROBBERS

3. SAUCER

4. TIE

5. BULL

6. CARRY

7. ALE

8. PUNISHMENT

9. DAGGER

10. UNUSUAL

11. EFFECT

12. WHEY

13. WESTERN

14. BURN

15. GOWN

16. SUGAR

17. RELEASE

18. POLLUX

19. DRIVER

20. GET IT

Last week's challenge: Think of a two-letter and a five-letter word that are synonyms. The two-letter word and the last syllable of the five-letter word sound like new words that are antonyms. What words are these?

Challenger answer: Hi, hello --> high, low

Winner: Mark Nelson of Santa Barbara, Calif.

This week's challenge: Think of a common 5-letter word. If you insert an E after the second letter, you'll get a common 6-letter word. If instead you insert an E after the fourth letter, you'll get another 6-letter word. And if instead you insert an E at the end, you'll get still another 6-letter word. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. ET.