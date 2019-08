'Baby Shark' Takes Hold At Nationals Park Fans of the Washington Nationals have a new reason to watch: they can enjoy a "Baby Shark" attack every time Gerardo Parra comes to bat, when the infectious children's song starts playing.

Fans of the Washington Nationals have a new reason to watch: they can enjoy a "Baby Shark" attack every time Gerardo Parra comes to bat, when the infectious children's song starts playing.