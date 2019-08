Is The Food Renaissance About To End? Food writer Kevin Alexander argues in his new book that the golden age of American restaurants is in the recent past. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Alexander about "Burn the Ice".

Is The Food Renaissance About To End? Food Is The Food Renaissance About To End? Is The Food Renaissance About To End? Audio will be available later today. Food writer Kevin Alexander argues in his new book that the golden age of American restaurants is in the recent past. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Alexander about "Burn the Ice". NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor