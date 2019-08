Simone Biles Wins 6th U.S. Women's Gymnastics Title After a historic triple-double flip in the floor exercise, Simone Biles wins her sixth U.S. women's gymnastics title Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

After a historic triple-double flip in the floor exercise, Simone Biles wins her sixth U.S. women's gymnastics title Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.