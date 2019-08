A Check On The Media Coverage Involving Jeffrey Epstein We examine how the media has covered Jeffrey Epstein, and the accusations and investigations that ended with Epstein's death in federal custody.

A Check On The Media Coverage Involving Jeffrey Epstein A Check On The Media Coverage Involving Jeffrey Epstein A Check On The Media Coverage Involving Jeffrey Epstein Audio will be available later today. We examine how the media has covered Jeffrey Epstein, and the accusations and investigations that ended with Epstein's death in federal custody. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor