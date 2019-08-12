A Public Radio Listener Walks Into A Bar: Your Stories About Drinking Alcohol

Enlarge this image toggle caption DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

According to the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 70 percent of American adults drink.

Today, we picked up on a conversation that was started by our public radio colleagues on the show "Death, Sex and Money" from WNYC.

In its recent episode called "Bottled Up," host Anna Sale asked Americans to think out loud about why they drink. The show got a lot of feedback, far more nuanced than just drinkers versus teetotalers.

We spoke with Sale and Jayne O'Donnell, a health and health policy reporter for USA Today, about why people drink and what the health risks are. We heard from you, too, about your relationship to alcohol.