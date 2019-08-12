Accessibility links
A Public Radio Listener Walks Into A Bar: Your Stories About Drinking Alcohol "My friends changed fairly dramatically when I quit drinking," journalist Jayne O'Donnell told us. "Go out and have a club soda and see if you still like the people you're with."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

A Public Radio Listener Walks Into A Bar: Your Stories About Drinking Alcohol

Listen · 35:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/750531122/750551982" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A Public Radio Listener Walks Into A Bar: Your Stories About Drinking Alcohol

1A

A Public Radio Listener Walks Into A Bar: Your Stories About Drinking Alcohol

A Public Radio Listener Walks Into A Bar: Your Stories About Drinking Alcohol

Listen · 35:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/750531122/750551982" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A twelve pack of Budweiser sits on a shelf for sale at a convenience store in New York City. DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

toggle caption
DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

A twelve pack of Budweiser sits on a shelf for sale at a convenience store in New York City.

DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

According to the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 70 percent of American adults drink.

Today, we picked up on a conversation that was started by our public radio colleagues on the show "Death, Sex and Money" from WNYC.

In its recent episode called "Bottled Up," host Anna Sale asked Americans to think out loud about why they drink. The show got a lot of feedback, far more nuanced than just drinkers versus teetotalers.

We spoke with Sale and Jayne O'Donnell, a health and health policy reporter for USA Today, about why people drink and what the health risks are. We heard from you, too, about your relationship to alcohol.