X Ambassadors' Sam Harris On Bridging Genres And Working With Lizzo

X Ambassadors landed their first big hit with 2015's "Renegades," which made an appearance in a Jeep commercial, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rock charts and went platinum in the U.S. and four other countries. The band, which often seems to fly under the radar, returned with a new album, Orion, earlier this year. Sam Sanders sat down with the band's lead singer and songwriter, Sam Harris to find out what it's like to be one part of rock music's biggest acts while spanning genres.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. It was adapted for Web by Alexander McCall.