VIDEOS: Best of NPR Animations
- 00:02:59
What An Insect Can Teach Us About Adapting To Stress
- 00:03:35
Remembrance For Walter Mischel, Psychologist Who Devised The Marshmallow Test
- 00:03:11
WATCH: Can You Affect Another Person's Behavior With Your Thoughts?
- 00:01:51
VIDEO: Are We Headed Toward A Post-Antibiotic World?
- 00:03:16
Animated History: The Evolution Of Parenting
- 00:02:41
Invisibilia: When Daydreaming Gets In The Way Of Real Life
- 00:02:46
'Invisibilia': The Otherworldly Alien Hand Syndrome, Animated
- 00:02:25
VIDEO: For LSD, What A Long Strange Trip It's Been
- 00:03:16
Abdullah Ibrahim: How Improvisation Saved My Life
- 00:03:36
Germ History: Milkmaids Inspire Vaccines, But The Germs Keep Coming
These are some of our favorite animations.