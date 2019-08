India Sets Weight Limits On Students' Backpacks In India, children's backpacks often weigh half their body weight. New rules limit the weight of backpacks and ban some homework to prevent damage to students' backs.

In India, children's backpacks often weigh half their body weight. New rules limit the weight of backpacks and ban some homework to prevent damage to students' backs.