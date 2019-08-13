'Kochland': How The Koch Brothers Changed U.S. Corporate And Political Power
'Kochland': How The Koch Brothers Changed U.S. Corporate And Political Power
In a new book, Christopher Leonard chronicles how Koch Industries acquired huge businesses, limited its liability and created a political influence network to remake the GOP.
Kochland
The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America
Hardcover, 687 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?