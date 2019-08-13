Accessibility links
'Kochland' Author Christopher Leonard On The Koch Brothers' Political Empire In a new book, Christopher Leonard chronicles how Koch Industries acquired huge businesses, limited its liability and created a political influence network to remake the GOP.
NPR logo

'Kochland': How The Koch Brothers Changed U.S. Corporate And Political Power

Listen · 39:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/750803289/750849684" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Kochland': How The Koch Brothers Changed U.S. Corporate And Political Power

Business

'Kochland': How The Koch Brothers Changed U.S. Corporate And Political Power

'Kochland': How The Koch Brothers Changed U.S. Corporate And Political Power

Listen · 39:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/750803289/750849684" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

In a new book, Christopher Leonard chronicles how Koch Industries acquired huge businesses, limited its liability and created a political influence network to remake the GOP.

Kochland

The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America

by Christopher Leonard

Hardcover, 687 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Kochland
Subtitle
The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America
Author
Christopher Leonard

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?