Mexican Folk-Fusion Artist Lila Downs On The Soundscape Of Home

In some ways, the music of Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lila Downs tells America's immigration story — especially from the past few decades.

She's the daughter of a Scottish-American man who taught at a Minnesota university. Her mother is an indigenous Mexican woman from Oaxaca.

Growing up in Minnesota and Mexico, Downs had to make sense of the very different cultures that made up her world. She did that through music, drawing from all her life experiences: part protest, part celebration.

We spoke with Downs about her newest album, "Al Chile," and the soundscape of home.