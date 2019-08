Why Utility Companies Are Key To Slowing Climate Change Some of the oldest companies in America are in the climate change debate. Utilities are supposed to deliver electricity cheaply and reliably. Now, regulators are trying to make them go green.

Why Utility Companies Are Key To Slowing Climate Change Energy Why Utility Companies Are Key To Slowing Climate Change Why Utility Companies Are Key To Slowing Climate Change Audio will be available later today. Some of the oldest companies in America are in the climate change debate. Utilities are supposed to deliver electricity cheaply and reliably. Now, regulators are trying to make them go green. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor