Amazon Insists It Has 'Very High Standards' For Its Deliveries

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Amazon insists it has very high standards for its deliveries. It says so because of what happened to a package in Leicestershire, England. The BBC reports Claudine McLaren got a note that her box of lightbulbs had been delivered through a window. She was confused. Her downstairs windows were closed. She found the box upstairs near her open second-floor window. McLaren says the driver must have a good arm and none of the lightbulbs were even broken.

