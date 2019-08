Stars Are Aligning For New Military Service Focused On Space President Trump has made creating a Space Force a key line in his campaign rallies. Congress is now on board due to concerns about security threats to satellites and the chance to land more jobs.

Stars Are Aligning For New Military Service Focused On Space Stars Are Aligning For New Military Service Focused On Space Stars Are Aligning For New Military Service Focused On Space Audio will be available later today. President Trump has made creating a Space Force a key line in his campaign rallies. Congress is now on board due to concerns about security threats to satellites and the chance to land more jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor