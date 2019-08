British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pursues His Brexit Plan In Britain, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks he has a plan to force the United Kingdom to leave the European Union at the end of October — whether Parliament likes it or not.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pursues His Brexit Plan Europe British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pursues His Brexit Plan British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pursues His Brexit Plan Audio will be available later today. In Britain, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks he has a plan to force the United Kingdom to leave the European Union at the end of October — whether Parliament likes it or not. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor