Philadelphia Police Officers Reported Injured In Gunbattle With Barricaded Shooter

Updated at 6:22 p.m. ET

Six Philadelphia police officers have been shot or others injured in other way in a gunbattle with a barricaded person in an incident that authorities describe as "active and ongoing." The wounds are described by a police spokesman as non-life-threatening.

The incident is reported to be in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.