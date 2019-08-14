Philadelphia Police Officers Reported Injured In Gunbattle With Barricaded Shooter

As many as six Philadelphia police officers are reported shot or otherwise injured and rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a gunbattle with a barricaded person in an incident that authorities describe as "active and ongoing."

The incident is reported to be in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.