News Brief: Recession Fears, Philly Standoff, Hong Kong Protests The Dow tumbled 800 points on recession worries. Philadelphia police arrest gunman who shot 6 officers. Hong Kong protesters are pushing for more freedoms from China but there are signs of division.

