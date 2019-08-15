Fiona, A Bernese Mountain Dog, Earns Special Distinction

Fiona is the millionth "canine good citizen" named by the American Kennel Club. Fiona comforts mourners at her owner's family funeral home in Brooklyn, N.Y.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Congratulations to Fiona. She's a Bernese Mountain Dog - 18 months old, fluffy, about 100 pounds - and she earned a special distinction. Fiona is the millionth canine good citizen named by the American Kennel Club, and she is very good. Fiona comforts mourners at her owner's family funeral home. To earn her title, she passed a test at the Doggie Academy in Brooklyn, showing her aptitude for sitting, staying and being polite with strangers.

