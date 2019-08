Wet Weather In Minnesota Erodes Shorelines And Limits Recreation After heavy snowfall and an extremely wet spring, some of Minnesota's more than 10,000 lakes remain historically high — causing property damage, eroding shorelines and restricting boat speeds.

