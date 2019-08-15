Old-Style Televisions Show Up On Porches In Virginia County

Over the weekend in Henrico County, Va., TVs were left on the porches of more than 50 homes. Security footage shows a guy with a TV over his head making a delivery. The ID of the TV Santa is unknown.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're in Henrico County, Va., you might want to check your doorstep. Someone has been dropping off old TV sets on porches, like Jim Brooksbank's, as he told WTVR.

(SOUNDBITE OF WTVR BROADCAST)

JIM BROOKSBANK: He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don't know.

MARTIN: What's weirder - the same thing happened last year. Home security footage shows a guy with a TV over his head making a delivery. A local cop said he hit more than 50 homes. They decided he wasn't a threat, just a unique human being.

