Acknowledging Racism Is A Good Start. But It's Only The First Step.

Years ago, a young black man gave a speech at a local competition about how African-Americans can improve their lot in life. His message was familiar, delivered with verve and style: "Develop your mind! Avoid teen pregnancy! Aspire to be more than an athlete or a musician!"

That speech killed at the contest, cheered on by an audience of black adults who loved what he had to say. But here's the problem: this young man later realized, much to his dismay, that the speech he gave was racist.

It was delivered by a black man, cheered on by black people and perpetrating the very stereotypes about African-Americans that have persisted since the first slave ship docked in Virginia with about 20 enslaved people as its cargo 400 years ago this month.

The fight against racism has come a long way, but there's still much to do. The FBI reports a five-year upward trend in hate crimes.

It's hard enough to fight racism, but scholar Ibram X. Kendi says the words we use, and the ideas we purvey, make it harder. That's just one lesson he's learned over a life of thinking about race and reflecting on his errors. It was him who gave that speech all those years ago.

Kendi is the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington, DC. We spoke with him about his new memoir, How to Be an Antiracist, the importance of antiracism and the steps he suggests toward becoming an antiracist.

