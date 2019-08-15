Accessibility links
The News Roundup for August 16, 2019 New Trump administration rules pose new threats to endangered species. The acting director of ICE talks immigration. And two Democratic congresswomen are barred from visiting Israel.

Around the world, protestors in Hong Kong shut down a major international airport. An Ebola cure seems to be on the horizon. And shots are fired across the border of Kashmir.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli speaks about immigration policy at the White House during a briefing. WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli speaks about immigration policy at the White House during a briefing.

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

That's from "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus, which is etched on the Statue of Liberty at New York's Ellis Island. This week, the patriotic turned political, with comments from the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Meanwhile, a diplomatic storm erupted over two Democratic congresswomen and their plans to visit Israel. Protestors in Hong Kong shut down a major international airport for days. And shots were fired across the border of Kashmir.

But it's not all bad news. An Ebola cure seems to be on the horizon. And a young Swedish climate activist weathered some harsh criticism — and rough seas — in her campaign to save the planet.

For domestic news, we spoke with NPR's lead political editor Domenico Montanaro, Laura Barron-Lopez who is a national political reporter for Politico and NBC's David Gura.

We were joined in the international hour by Anne Gearan, a White House correspondent for The Washington Post; Hayes Brown, the deputy World News editor at BuzzFeed News; and Ravi Agrawal, managing editor of Foreign Policy magazine.