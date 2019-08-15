Foresight 2020: Bill de Blasio

The president is America's chief executive, and few government jobs build executive experience like being Mayor of New York.

The city has about a half million employees, more than eight million residents and a budget of nearly $93 billion.

Running it teaches you a lot about leading a major enterprise — quite different than another New York institution: The Trump Organization.

Mayor Bill de Blasio hopes to make the case that he's the right executive to replace Donald Trump in the White House.

How is he appealing to Democratic voters? We spoke with the mayor about his bid for the presidency and how he plans to differentiate himself from a crowded field.

