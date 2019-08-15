Accessibility links
Foresight 2020: Bill de Blasio "I run the nation's largest city. I have the largest school system, the largest police force — it's the most diverse place on Earth," Mayor de Blasio told us, when asked why he should be president.

Foresight 2020: Bill de Blasio

Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his stump speech speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair as his wife Chirlane McCray and his son Dante de Blasio look on. ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his stump speech speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair as his wife Chirlane McCray and his son Dante de Blasio look on.

The president is America's chief executive, and few government jobs build executive experience like being Mayor of New York.

The city has about a half million employees, more than eight million residents and a budget of nearly $93 billion.

Running it teaches you a lot about leading a major enterprise — quite different than another New York institution: The Trump Organization.

Mayor Bill de Blasio hopes to make the case that he's the right executive to replace Donald Trump in the White House.

How is he appealing to Democratic voters? We spoke with the mayor about his bid for the presidency and how he plans to differentiate himself from a crowded field.

