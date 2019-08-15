Accessibility links
Stonyfield Yogurt: Gary Hirshberg In 1983, two hippie farmers decided to sell homemade organic yogurt to help raise money for their educational farm in New Hampshire. As the enterprise grew into a business, it faced one near-death experience after another, but it never quite died. In fact it grew — into one of the most popular yogurt brands in the US. PLUS in our postscript "How You Built That," we check back with Carin Luna-Ostaseski, who became the first American woman to start a Scotch whisky company after she created her own blend called SIA Scotch.
Stonyfield Yogurt: Gary Hirshberg

Gary Hirshberg is the founder of Stonyfield Yogurt
Suharu Ogawa for NPR
How You Built That

We check back with Carin Luna-Ostaseski, who became the first American woman to start a Scotch whisky company after she created her own blend called SIA Scotch.

How You Built That: SIA Scotch

