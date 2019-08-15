Stonyfield Yogurt: Gary Hirshberg
Stonyfield Yogurt: Gary Hirshberg
Suharu Ogawa for NPR
In 1983, two hippie farmers decided to sell homemade organic yogurt to help raise money for their educational farm in New Hampshire.
As the enterprise grew into a business, it faced one near-death experience after another, but it never quite died.
In fact it grew — into one of the most popular yogurt brands in the US.
How You Built That
