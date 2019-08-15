Stonyfield Yogurt: Gary Hirshberg

Enlarge this image Suharu Ogawa for NPR Suharu Ogawa for NPR

In 1983, two hippie farmers decided to sell homemade organic yogurt to help raise money for their educational farm in New Hampshire.

As the enterprise grew into a business, it faced one near-death experience after another, but it never quite died.

In fact it grew — into one of the most popular yogurt brands in the US.

How You Built That

We check back with Carin Luna-Ostaseski, who became the first American woman to start a Scotch whisky company after she created her own blend called SIA Scotch.