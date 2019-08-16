Fossil Of Human-Sized Penguin Found In New Zealand

Scientists have announced the discovery of a previously unknown species of penguin. They say the penguins were giant, weighing in around 170 pounds and standing at about 5 feet tall.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Before humans walked the Earth, there were dinosaurs, woolly mammoths and monster penguins?

PAUL SCOFIELD: It's actually about the same height as the average New Zealand woman.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A penguin the size of a person. So says Paul Scofield, senior curator of natural history at the Canterbury Museum in New Zealand.

MARTIN: He co-authored a report about his team's latest discovery - fossils of long-extinct giant penguins. It was published this week in a paleontology journal. Scofield says the discovery links New Zealand to Antarctica, where a similar giant penguin fossil was found.

SCOFIELD: The climate of both Antarctica and New Zealand at the time was much more tropical and, really, climate you'd associate with tropics today. And on this quite balmy coastline, there were these giant penguins.

GREENE: All right. So a 5-foot-2, 170-pound penguin might still have been a snack for a dinosaur. But by the time penguins were roaming the balmy coastlines of Antarctica roughly 60 million years ago, the dinosaurs had gone extinct.

SCOFIELD: Which basically made the sea quite a nice place to be, really. There were a few sharks but not really large, nasty sharks.

MARTIN: So the mega penguins thrived, at least until 30 million years later. That's when large marine mammals took over the sea. But Scofield says that the mega penguin legacy lives on in the 17 species of penguins that call New Zealand home today.

(SOUNDBITE OF FREDERIC PETITPAS'S "BRAVING THE STORM (CHILL PENGUIN)")

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.