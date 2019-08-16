Liechtenstein Celebrates Its 300th Anniversary

The small European country has about 38,000 residents. For its national holiday, Prince Hans-Adam II had a garden party at his castle, and lucky Liechtensteiners celebrated with their head of state.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Liechtenstein had its 300th anniversary this year. The small European country has about 38,000 residents. For its big national holiday yesterday, Prince Hans-Adam II had a garden party at the castle, and lucky Liechtensteiners celebrated with their head of state. A photo shows the prince with a beer in each hand. One partygoer told Reuters it's not so unusual to be this close to the monarchy - said, quote, "we are one big family here."

