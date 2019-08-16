Israel Permits Limited Visit For Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Reversing Earlier Ban

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Sancya/AP Paul Sancya/AP

Israel's interior ministry announced Friday that it would allow Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to enter the country as a private citizen to visit her aging grandmother, reversing an earlier decision to bar her amid pressure from President Trump.

The about-face regarding Tlaib, whose parents are Palestinian immigrants to the U.S. and who has close relatives in the West Bank, came hours after Israel banned her and fellow Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., apparently in response to pressure from Trump, who tweeted that the two hated "Israel & all Jewish people" and that Israel "would show great weakness" by letting them visit.

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

On Friday, however, Israel's interior ministry said Minister Aryeh Deri had decided to allow Tlaib to conduct a "humanitarian visit" to her 90-year-old grandmother. According to the statement, Tlaib sent a letter to Deri accepting conditions and limits on her visit and promising not to advance boycotts against Israel while she is there.

This is the letter @RashidaTlaib wrote the Interior Minister asking to visit her grandmother. The minister’s office confirms it. Several Palestinian activists told @NPR it was unacceptable for Tlaib to accept Israel’s restrictions and vow not to promote a boycott while visiting. https://t.co/eHUJHxgEuO — Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) August 16, 2019

There was no word on whether Israel had changed its position on Omar, a Somali-born American. She had been scheduled to arrive on Saturday in Israel, where she and Tlaib planned to tour the West Bank and visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Tlaib and Omar were to have traveled under the auspices of the Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy, or MIFTAH, a Ramallah-based nongovernmental organization promoting an independent Palestinian state.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a lengthy statement that the trip sought to "harm Israel and increase incitement against it." Israel initially barred the congresswomen's visit on the basis of a law that allows authorities to ban advocates of a Palestinian-led movement to boycott Israel.

The move elicited a strong backlash from individuals in both parties. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the move "deeply disappointing." Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that while he disagreed "100% with Rep. Tlaib & Omar on #Israel" denying them entry to Israel "is a mistake."

Even AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobby group, tweeted that "every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand."