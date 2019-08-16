Reversing Earlier Ban, Israel Permits Limited Visit For Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Israel said it would allow entry to the Michigan congresswoman to visit her aging grandmother in the West Bank after announcing earlier that it would bar her from visiting.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Israel is now walking back its decision to deny Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib entry into its country. This morning Israel is saying it has granted Tlaib her request to visit her grandmother in the West Bank. It is not clear whether this ban still applies to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

This ban against both Congresswomen came as a surprise yesterday. Israel's ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, said just last month that Israel would not block any member of the U.S. Congress from visiting.

Then yesterday, President Trump weighed in, saying in a tweet, quote, "Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they hate Israel," end quote. Not long after that tweet, Israel announced the two Democrats would not be allowed into the country. Both Omar and Tlaib have been critical of Israel's policies, and Israel has been critical of their support for boycotts.

Let's try and cover all of this news with our correspondent in Jerusalem, Daniel Estrin, who is on the line. Hi, Daniel.

DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Hi. Good morning.

GREENE: Let's go back from the beginning, if we can. What was this trip about in the beginning? Why were Representatives Omar and Tlaib coming?

ESTRIN: Well, according to a trip organizer, a Palestinian organizer, they wanted to see how U.S. policies are impacting Palestinians. They were going to visit a hospital, for instance, that lost funding when the Trump administration cut aid money for the Palestinians. And they were also going to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank. They were going to meet Israeli and Palestinian human rights activists, Palestinian youth, visit a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem and see the realities on the ground.

GREENE: Well, so Israel initially said it wasn't going to block them from visiting. So what was the response from Prime Minister Netanyahu and the government in terms of reversing course and saying they couldn't come?

ESTRIN: Well, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he put out a very lengthy statement. And he said, Israeli law bans people who actively advocate a boycott of Israel. And it's true, these congresswomen are the minority voices in the Democratic Party. They do support a boycott movement. It's a global boycott movement called the BDS or Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, a pro-Palestinian movement.

And Netanyahu said that the purpose of these congresswomen's trip was to, quote, "harm Israel and increase incitement against it." He provided evidence saying that their itinerary listed their destination as Palestine, not Israel, and that their itinerary did not include Israeli officials.

There is some political consideration here, David, which is that Netanyahu is running for reelection next month. He ran for reelection a couple of months ago, and he failed to form a government. He's in a weakened position now. And so this ban helps him score points with his right-wing base. And, you know, Trump gave Netanyahu a lot of support in the last Israeli elections, and Netanyahu needs his support again. So when Trump tweets he doesn't want to see Israel letting these congresswomen in, Netanyahu doesn't.

GREENE: OK. So then we have the change of course this morning. It sounds like now the Israeli government is going to give access to Congresswoman Tlaib to visit her elderly grandmother. And she's - according to the Israeli government, she's agreed to restrictions on what she's allowed to do while in the country.

And this raises a lot of questions. And I asked Nour Odeh - she's the vice president of the organization that planned the visit - whether she supported Congresswoman Tlaib coming despite these restrictions. Here's what she said.

NOUR ODEH: Palestinians of all walks of life are put in the impossible situation of having to choose between championing their principles, between defending their cause for freedom, between speaking their mind and enjoying the basic humanitarian conditions that that everybody is entitled to, including having access to their family.

GREENE: Is that true, Daniel? I mean, based on your reporting - I mean, that this is a position the Palestinians are used to being in?

ESTRIN: Well, a lot of Palestinian activists say it's true. And, in fact, there is a really interesting phenomenon of Palestinian Americans or foreign nationals who are based in the West Bank. They're teaching - they're academics teaching at a Palestinian university or they're married to Palestinians. And they say that they have a very hard time renewing their visas, for instance, that the Israeli military who's in charge of their permits to stay here are more and more restrictive about instead of giving a yearlong visa, for instance, giving three months or less.

And it's very interesting that Representative Tlaib wrote a letter to the interior minister asking for permission to make this humanitarian visit, as Israel says, to visit her 90-year-old grandmother. A copy of the letter says that the representative wrote, this could be my last opportunity to see her, my grandmother. I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit.

And legal experts here say this could actually set a legal precedent for people, Palestinian Americans or other foreign nationals, coming and wanting to visit.

GREENE: So I know that the reverse, of course, on Tlaib has just happened this morning. But as you've been listening to reaction from both Israelis and Palestinians from the decision yesterday, what stands out to you?

ESTRIN: Well, first of all, many Palestinian activists say they're really upset that Rashida Tlaib agreed to these conditions. They call it a huge mistake. They said she should have just showed up at the Israeli airport and challenged the Israeli ban. And many Israeli and Palestinian activists who were going to meet with her have been tweeting all the things that they wanted to show her. Although there are some Israelis who do support the ban, and it falls along political lines.

GREENE: All right. That is NPR's Daniel Estrin, our correspondent in Jerusalem. Daniel, thanks so much.

ESTRIN: You're welcome, David.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.