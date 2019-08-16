Accessibility links
To All The Bays I've Loved Before Ophira Eisenberg and guest announcer Cecil Baldwin read love notes addressed to geographic B-A-Y bays, written as if they were B-A-E baes.

To All The Bays I've Loved Before

Contestants Till Manthey and Monica Thieu appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

Contestants Till Manthey and Monica Thieu appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

Ophira Eisenberg and guest announcer Cecil Baldwin read love notes addressed to geographic B-A-Y bays, written as if they were B-A-E baes — accompanied with some very sensual sax by guest musician Julian Velard.

Heard on Antoni Porowski: Queer Eye For The Quiz Guy.

