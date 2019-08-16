Shine On, You Crazy Neil Diamond

Mike Katzif/NPR
Guest musician Julian Velard leads a music parody game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Upon the news that a Neil Diamond musical is in development, guest musician Julian Velard jumps into action with a music parody reworking Neil Diamond hits to make them about other real people with Broadway musicals based on them.
