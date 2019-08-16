Accessibility links
Shine On, You Crazy Neil Diamond Guest musician Julian Velard jumps into action with a music parody reworking Neil Diamond hits to make them about other real people with Broadway musicals based on them.

Shine On, You Crazy Neil Diamond

Heard on Ask Me Another
Guest musician Julian Velard leads a music parody game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Guest musician Julian Velard leads a music parody game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Upon the news that a Neil Diamond musical is in development, guest musician Julian Velard jumps into action with a music parody reworking Neil Diamond hits to make them about other real people with Broadway musicals based on them.

