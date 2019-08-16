Weekly Wrap: All Eyes On The Economy, Language And The Internet, Plus Hard Seltzer

Markets had a roller coaster week as talks of an oncoming recession roiled the global economy. The White House wants social media companies to try to stop violence before it occurs, but what would that mean for privacy? Plus, how the internet is shifting the way we text and talk. Sam is joined by NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe and Washington Post senior tech policy reporter Tony Romm.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry.