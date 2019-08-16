Accessibility links
Is A Recession On Its Way? What This Week Said About The Global Economy Markets had a roller coaster week as talks of an oncoming recession roiled the global economy. The White House wants social media companies to try to stop violence before it occurs, but what would that mean for privacy? Plus, how the internet is shifting the way we text and talk. Sam is joined by NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe and Washington Post senior tech policy reporter Tony Romm.
Weekly Wrap: All Eyes On The Economy, Language And The Internet, Plus Hard Seltzer

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A TV screen shows the numbers after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 14, 2019 in New York City. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

A TV screen shows the numbers after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 14, 2019 in New York City.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Markets had a roller coaster week as talks of an oncoming recession roiled the global economy. The White House wants social media companies to try to stop violence before it occurs, but what would that mean for privacy? Plus, how the internet is shifting the way we text and talk. Sam is joined by NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe and Washington Post senior tech policy reporter Tony Romm.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.